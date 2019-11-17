Funeral services are pending for Barbara Romero Richard, 80, who died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 in New Iberia.

Pellerin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Barbara Richard, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 17
Visitation
Sunday, November 17, 2019
4:00PM-8:00PM
Pellerin Funeral Home - New Iberia
502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd.
New Iberia, LA 70560
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Barbara's Visitation begins.
Nov 17
Rosary
Sunday, November 17, 2019
5:00PM
Pellerin Funeral Home - New Iberia
502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd.
New Iberia, LA 70560
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Barbara's Rosary begins.
Nov 18
Visitation
Monday, November 18, 2019
8:00AM-9:15AM
Pellerin Funeral Home - New Iberia
502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd.
New Iberia, LA 70560
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Barbara's Visitation begins.
Nov 18
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, November 18, 2019
10:00AM
Pellerin Funeral Home - New Iberia
502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd.
New Iberia, LA 70560
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Barbara's Mass of Christian Burial begins.

Tags

Load comments