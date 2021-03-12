Funeral services will be held for Barbara Ann Ozenne Perez, 76, at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Michael Cemetery in St. Martinville.
Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday, March 12, 2021, from 9 a.m. until time of service, and a Rosary will be prayed at 11 a.m.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.
