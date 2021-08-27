Barbara Long

Jeanerette — A home-going celebration of life for Ms. Barbara Kay Long, 77, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at First Jerusalem Baptist Church with Rev. Arthur Lee Alexander, Pastor, officiating.
She will await the resurrection in Morning Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery in Jeanerette.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the church at 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Due to the Aug. 1, 2021, Louisiana COVID-19 mandate, masks are required to be worn by all attendees at the church and cemetery.
“Bob,” as she was known, was a resident of New Iberia. She transitioned at 3:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Sanctuary at Passages Hospice in New Orleans.
She leaves to cherish her memory one daughter, Shonette Clavelle of Stillwater, Oklahoma; four sons, Moses Clavelle Jr. (Stella), Gregory Clavelle of Angola, Sean Clavelle Sr. (Crystal) of New Orleans and Shannon Clavelle (Sheric) of Charenton; one brother, Henry Long Jr. (Alene) of St. Louis, Missouri; two sisters Freddie Mae of St. Louis, Missouri and Glenda Moore of Houston, Texas; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two brothers-in-law, Wilbert “Sonny” Jones of St. Louis, Missouri and Nelson Edwards “ND” of Chicago, Illinois; and a host of relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Long Sr. and Elouise Long, and three sisters, Lillian Edwards, Joyce Ann Jones and Mary Roberts.
Active pallbearers are Gregory Clavelle Jr., Shannon Clavelle Jr., Sean Clavelle Jr., Lyle Edwards, Rogers Elliott and Eric Raymond.
Honorary Pallbearers are Moses Clavelle Jr., Gregory Clavelle Sr., Sean Clavelle Sr., Shannon Clavelle Sr. and Henry Long Jr.