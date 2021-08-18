Barbara Long Aug 18, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Funeral services are pending for Barbara Lang, 77, a resident of New Orleans, who died at 3:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at her residence.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Long as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Service Funeral Home Resident Fletcher Barbara Lang New Orleans Barbara Long Load comments iberiaparishservices.com iberiaparishsjobs.com