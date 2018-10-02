Funeral services are pending for Barbara Laguerre, 58, a resident of New Iberia who died at 10:25 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018 at Our Lady of the Oak Nursing Home in Lafayette.
Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
