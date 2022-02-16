Barbara L. Clement, 77, a native of Houma and a resident of New Iberia, passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the funeral service at noon on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Samart Funeral Home on West Park. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.
Barbara will forever be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister and best friend. She enjoyed cooking, especially hot tamales and going to the casino. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her children Shane Clement (Nikki), Shannon Clement (Monica), Kim Clement (Richard), Kenny Boudreaux (Debbie), Norma Cormier (Nathan) and Nelson Boudreaux Jr. (Cindy); grandchildren Hannah Clement, Gabriel Smith (Chelsea), Brianna Clement and Dudley Smith; great-grandchildren Devon, Ivey, Hazel and Amelia; siblings Wilfred Lirette Jr., Joan Tootle (Harry), JoAnna Falgout (Timmy), Sheri Beason, Chiquita Budd (Hershal) and Francine Simon (Gary); and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husbands, Larry John Clement and Nelson Boudreaux Sr.; parents Wilfred Lirette Sr. and Bessie Griffin Lirette; siblings Milford Lirette, Reggie Lirette, Cordell Lirette and Shirlene Williams; and stepson William Boudreaux.