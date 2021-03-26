JEANERETTE — Barbara Hoover Sonnier, 86, of Jeanerette passed away at her home on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
Graveside services for Mrs. Sonnier will be conducted at Beau Pré Memorial Park on Friday, March 26, 2021, at 3 pm. Fr. Alexander Albert will officiate. She will be laid to rest alongside her loving husband.
A native of Oakdale, Barbara was born November 3, 1934, to Irene Hughes Hoover and Earl Hoover. She was a kind and gentle soul who cherished her family above all else. Barbara was a dedicated housewife who helped to raise seven wonderful children. She loved being around family, especially if it meant cooking for them. Barbara was a wonderful cook and was famous in the household for her delicious fried chicken. Family and loved ones would visit Barbara every Sunday so they could to share a meal with her. A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, Barbara will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her children, John C. Sonnier Jr., Nancy Sonnier, Rodney Sonnier (Linda), Timothy Sonnier, Kandi Durocher, Connie Gauthreaux (Dwayne) and Eric Hoover (Tracey); brother Robert Hoover; sisters Ida Young and Rosemary Spence; twenty-one grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Coston Sonnier Sr.; son-in-law Adrian Durocher; daughter-in-law Susan Sonnier; father, Earl Hoover; mother, Irene Hughes Hoover; brothers Michael Hoover, Louis Hoover and Roland Hoover; and great-grandchild Bentley James Smith.
Pallbearers will be members and friends of the family.
To view the online obituary and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.