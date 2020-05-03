Private services will be the held for the immediate family of Barbara Guidry Touchet, 84, who passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, at New Iberia Manor South.
A native of St. Martin Parish and a longtime resident of New Iberia, Barbara Guidry Touchet was born on March 22, 1936, to the late Luke and Bertha Delahoussaye Guidry. She was a devoted member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church and was very faithful in her prayers. She was former owner of Touchet Grocery. She loved to dance and play bingo, butnjhn what she cherished most was time spent with her family. Ms. Barbara was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed.
Mrs. Touchet is survived by daughters Gayle Thorne of New Iberia and Brenda Stevens (Kyle) of New Iberia; a sister Shirley Chastant of Lafayette; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Touchet; a daughter, Karen Carlin; son-in-law Billy Thorne; siblings Jeanette Champagne, Ruby Thibodeaux and Norris Guidry; and a granddaughter, Kylie Stevens.
Pallbearers will be Ross Stevens, Jason Stevens, Jeremy Watkins, Grant Thorne, Brett Carlin and Terry Carlin.
Honorary Pallbearers are Robert Thorne, Ryan Thorne, Kevin Thorne, and all of her great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the Mrs. Touchet’s “second family,” the entire staff of New Iberia Manor South, who went above and beyond to provide excellent care.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.