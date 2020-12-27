A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at St. Edward Catholic Church in New Iberia for Barbara Fontenette, 76, who passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020, in Baton Rouge. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be Wednesday from 7:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home.
A native of Loreauville, Mrs. Fontenette was born on May 18, 1944, to the late Ephriam and Mary Bonnett Williams. She enjoyed cooking, looking at Facebook and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her five sons, Roland Fontenette (Angela) of New Iberia, Raymond Fontenette of New Iberia, Rodney Fontenette (Janice) of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Richard Fontenette (Jerricke) of Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Bradford Williams (Nigeria) of Spring, Texas; four daughters, Emma Hill (Bradford) of New Iberia, Janell Trotter (Clemile) of New Iberia, Datrun Williams-Chidi (Michael) of Katy, Texas and Kelly Daniels of New Iberia; brother Ronald Williams (Barbara) of Baltimore, Maryland; two sisters, Susan Russell (Rufus) of New Iberia and Augustine Williams (Earl Sr.) of Broussard; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Roy Fontenette Jr.; two sisters Oleana Daniels and Cecile Armstead; and two brothers Ephriam Williams Jr. and Harold Williams.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.