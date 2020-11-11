Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at St. Peter Catholic Church in New Iberia for Barbara Elias Hedge, 84, who died on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at AMG Specialty Hospital.
Interment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Visitation will continue on Thursday from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
Pellerin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Hedge as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.