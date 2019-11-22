Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather; in humility value others above yourselves. Philippians 2:3.
On November 19, 2019 at 12:15 p.m., Barbara Day Welcome passed from this life to her heavenly home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia.
Interment will follow in Beau Pre Cemetery in Jeanerette.
A gathering of family and friends will be Saturday from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Barbara was born January 28, 1938 in Olivier to the late Isabella Thodile Day and McKinley Day. She accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized in Bayou Teche by the late Rev. Louis Parker, pastor of Little Zorah Baptist Church.
Barbara was educated in the Iberia Parish School System and graduated as Salutatorian from Jonas Henderson High in 1956. She pursued a higher education at Southern University, graduating in 1960 with a degree in Vocational Home Economics. A retired teacher, Barbara taught for over 30 years in the school systems of St. Martin Parish, Jefferson Davis Parish and Iberia Parish.
Barbara was united in holy matrimony to Adam J. Welcome on August 26, 1961, and remained married for 56 years until Adam’s death in 2018. Of this union were born two sons, Adam J. Welcome II and Shawn Paul Welcome.
Barbara was an active member of Little Zorah Baptist Church and the New Iberia Chapter of the Southern University Alumni Federation at the time of her passing.
Barbara leaves to mourn her passing, son Adam J. Welcome II; daughter-in-law Melissa; grandson Matthew Paul; son Shawn Welcome; sister Adnola Chaney; sister-in-law Audrey Welcome Ausberry; brothers-in-law Preston Welcome and Verge Ausberry Sr.; extended family Twana Clement (husband Van and sons Cavan and Caleb); along with a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Barbara was preceded in death by her father and mother, McKinley and Isabella Day; brother and sister-in-law Leo and Dorothy Day; and sister Enola Mae Billszar.
