Barbara B. Olivier

LYDIA — A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mrs. Barbara Ann “Bob” Olivier, the former Barbara Ann Boutte, 73, at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church with Fr. Randy Courville as celebrant. Entombment will follow at St. Nicholas Catholic Church Cemetery Mausoleum in Patoutville.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday at Fletcher Funeral Home at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., with a Rosary to be recited at 1:30 p.m.
In compliance to the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees at the funeral home, church and cemetery.
A resident of Grand Marais, she passed away at 4:50 a.m. Friday, December 25, 2020, at her residence.
She was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church and was a member of the Holy Name Society. She was a 1965 graduate of Francis M. Boley High School in Jeanerette. She retired from the Iberia Parish School System in 2008 as a Cafeteria Manager.
She leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Anna Mae Frilot Boutte, of Grand Marais; her loving husband, Felton Joseph Olivier of Grand Marais; one son, Keenen Joseph Olivier of Grand Marais; one daughter, Sheree Marie Olivier of Grand Prairie, Texas; one brother, Herbert J. Boutte (Jacqueline) of New Iberia; two sisters, Joyce Olivier and Laura Boutte of Grand Marais; three godchildren, Trish Olivier, Kathleen B. Alexander and Damon Roman; and loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lester John Boutte; one godchild Willard Olivier; maternal grandparents, Helaire Frilot and Lorenza Frilot; and her paternal grandparents, Ignice Boutte and Alice H. Boutte.
Active pallbearers will be Keenen Olivier, Herbert J. Boutte, Marty Sigue, Roland Olivier Jr., Ronald Olivier and Paul L. Olivier.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ricardo Vallot, Rudolph Olivier, Sylvester Olivier, Alton Collins, Gerald Boutte, Peter C. Delahoussaye, Daniel Olivier, Paul Junius Olivier, Peter O. Olivier, Joseph Sigue Jr., Telly Lowe, Joseph D. Olivier, Joseph Frilot, Achille Boutte, Kevin Olivier and Derrick Below.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to her physicians Dr. Georgious Constantinou and Dr. Vina S. Baker, the medical staff at M.D. Anderson, Acadiana Cancer Center, Grace Home Health and Grace Hospice for extraordinary care and compassion.
We extend a special heartfelt thanks to Sheriff Tommy Romero and the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s department for their support.
