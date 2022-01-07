A memorial service for Mrs. Barbara B. Moore, 51, the former Barbara Bruno Moore, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the New Iberia City Park Recreation Center Building, 300 Parkview Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560, with Rev. Geroy Scott officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Mausoleum at Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the New Iberia City Park Recreation Center. Masks are required by all attendees at the New Iberia City Park Recreation Center Building and cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, she transitioned from her earthly home at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at her residence.
She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Wilson Green and Jeremy Green, both of New Iberia; five daughters, Keyaira Bruno, Sierra Bruno, Kimberly Bruno and Aaliyah Bruno, all of New Iberia, and Stephanie Bruno (Scott Roddy) of Lafayette; her parents, Prosper Green Jr. and Betty Jackson Green of New Iberia; two brothers, Michael Paul Green (Diane) of Amarillo, Texas and Lance Hankins of New Iberia; six sisters, Michelle Walker (Jamie Sr.), Brandy Green of New Iberia, Passion Vital (Marvin), Monica Francois (Charles) of Loreauville, Tammy Willis (Derrick) of Carencro and Kali August of Dallas, Texas; seven grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Prosper Green Sr. and Anna Green; maternal grandparents Leroy Jackson Sr. and Lillie Mae Jackson; aunts Pearly Blunt, Peggy Green, Shirley Louis and Theresa Green; uncles Robert Blunt Sr., Terry Jackson, James Jackson Sr., Leroy Jackson Jr., Andrew Jackson, Hilton Green, Ernest Green and Bennie Green; a best friend Carolyn White; in-laws Freddie and Betty Bruno; and two cousins, Sheila Baker and Robert Blunt Jr.