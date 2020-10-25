A celebration of life service is being held for Barbara Ann Wimberly Sorrel on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at First Assembly of God Church, 3555 Verot School Road in Youngsville. Reverend Joe Cormier will be officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and the service will begin at 11 a.m.
A native of Franklin and longtime resident of New Iberia, Barbara was born on September 20, 1938, to the late James Robert and Marguerite Guesser Wimberly. She was one of three siblings including the late Gwendolyn W. Latiolais and Robert Wimberly. She was married to her true love, Solonge Edward Sorrel Sr., until he finished his race in 2002. Barbara completed her life on Earth on October 19, 2020, and is now the arms of her Savior, whom she knew and loved.
In her early years, Barbara worked as a secretary for an insurance company. She and Ed managed an apartment complex for a few years. Later in life, you could always find her on the lawn mower cutting grass for The Lawn Tamer, a family owned business. She continued working there until her 77th birthday. As a faithful member of Assembly Christian Center, her most memorable ministry was greeting everyone that walked through the doors. She was known for her caring spirit that touched people of all ages, especially teenagers. Gardening was a gift, where anything would flourish in her care. Cross stitching was a hobby she enjoyed. She was a resident for almost five years at Iberia Manor South, bringing encouragement to everyone around her.
But her absolute favorite thing to do was spend time with her grandson Caleb. They loved to do puzzles together, eat way too much chocolate and find something fun to do every weekend. He brought the most joy to her heart.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Solonge Edward Sorrel; her parents, James and Marguerite Wimblerly; and sister Gwendolyn Latiolais.
Survivors include her only son Solonge “Snooks” Edward Sorrel Jr. and his wife, Donna; grandson Caleb Jordan Sorrel; and brother Robert Wimberly.
Join us as we celebrate the life she lived for her Savior and King.
All families and their guests are encouraged to wear a face covering while at the church. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
