A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mrs. Barbara Ann Ozenne Perez, 76, on Friday, March 12, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with Father Keith Landry to serve as the celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery in St. Martinville.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021, from 9 a.m. until time of service. A Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home on Friday at 11 a.m. by the Men’s Rosary Group.
A native of St. Martin Parish and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Perez passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Barbara was a beautiful person with deep faith in God and devoted to her family. She was loved by her many friends and will be remembered for her easy conversations and hearty laugh.
After high school she worked at Iberia Parish Hospital, now Iberia Medical Center. She married, and took care of her husband and children. She often had long discussions with friends as they tried to solve all the world’s problems.
Barbara also developed a passion for genealogy, very helpful to many who were tracing their ancestors. As a religion teacher, she shared her faith with young people. Barbara was a gentle, humble and faithful servant. She will be deeply missed.
A woman of many talents, who was highly involved in many of her children’s successes aside from her own. Her faith served her well during difficult times in her life. She was a mother who tirelessly worked with her children to achieve their best. She never watched a movie with a bad ending.
She is survived by her children John J. “Johnny” Perez and wife Jessica of New Iberia, Brian A. Perez and wife Becky of Loreauville, Chad J. Perez of New Iberia and Jeanne M. Perez and fiancé Kirby Ronsonet of Loreauville; grandchildren Steve Duhon, Julia McNett, Chase Perry, Jeremy Perez and Janie Perez; and multiple great-grandchildren; one sister, Debra O. Landry; and sister-in-law Mary Jane Ozenne.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Vedia Perez; parents, Antoine and Genevieve Trosclair Ozenne; and brothers Arthur Ozenne and Anthony “Tony” Ozenne.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Johnny Perez, Brian Perez, Chad Perez, Kirby Ronsonet, Marty Theriot and Mercury Theriot.
The family would like to thank Maison Teche Nursing Home, Iberia Medical Center and Hospice of Acadiana for their care and compassion.
