Funeral services will be held for Ms. Barbara Ann Mallet, 78, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the David Funeral Home Chapel with Fr. Korey LaVergne to serve as the celebrant.
Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.
Visitation will begin on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 9 a.m. until 2:45 p.m. with a recitation of the Rosary at noon.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Mallet passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at the St. Joseph Carpenter House. She was well known as a tremendous homemaker and kept up her home to the highest standards. Ms. Barbara was an animal lover and enjoyed the companionship of her dog, Itsy. She also enjoyed visiting the casino and was always very lucky.
She is survived by her sons, David Mallet and wife Monica of Coteau, Terry Mallet and wife Lisa of New Iberia and Shane Mallet of New Iberia; grandchildren Britany Mallet of Lafayette, Amber Mallet of Lafayette, Chase Mallet and wife Shay of Youngsville, Cody Mallet and fiancé Sara Melancon of Coteau, Raven Camacho and husband Tyler of New Iberia, Angelle Mallet of Duson and Tren Mallet of New Iberia; great-grandchildren Paisley and Bradley Camacho, Carson, Keith, Tanner and Tucker Mallet and Myra Stoltz; one brother, Ricky Legnon and wife Cathy of Coteau; and daughter-in-law Sarah Mallet of New Iberia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Mallet; son Larry Mallet; parents, Lawrence and Odile Legnon; siblings Lawrence Legnon Jr. and Linda Bell.
Upholding the honor of Pallbearers are Terry Mallet, Shane Mallet, Keith Mallet, Carson Mallet, Amber Mallet, Chase Mallet and Cody Mallet.
The family would like to thank St. Joseph Carpenter House and Grace Hospice for their care and compassion.
Family and friends wishing to express condolences can visit Barbara Mallet’s memorial page at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 369-6336, is in charge of arrangements.