Barbara A. Williams Oct 27, 2021

Funeral services are pending for Barbara A. Williams, 67, who died at 3:13 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at her residence. Journet & Bolden Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.