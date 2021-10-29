Barbara A. Williams Oct 29, 2021 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Funeral services will be held for Barbara Ann Williams, 67, at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021, at the Journet & Bolden Funeral Home in New Iberia. Interment will follow at Saint Matthew Cemetery.Visitation will be observed from noon until time of service.Journet & Bolden Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Worship Interment Barbara Ann Williams Cemetery Visitation New Iberia Load comments iberiaparishservices.com iberiaparishjobs.com