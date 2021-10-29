Funeral services will be held for Barbara Ann Williams, 67, at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021, at the Journet & Bolden Funeral Home in New Iberia. Interment will follow at Saint Matthew Cemetery.

Visitation will be observed from noon until time of service.

Journet & Bolden Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

