Avery J. Broussard entered into eternal rest on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the age of 95.
He was born to the late Joseph and Louise Boyance Broussard on May 30, 1925. He was a native of Delcambre.
He was a devout Catholic and member of St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church and a member of the St. Joseph Society. Avery served many years in the Church and community and served faithfully as a Eucharistic Minister.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Delcambre, with Rev. Msgr. Ronald Broussard, celebrant officiating.
Visiting hours will be held from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. Entombment will follow at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church Cemetery in Delcambre.
He is survived by his two daughters Gloria Broussard-DeRouen (Roland) of Baton Rouge and Dorothy Broussard-Nezey of Lafayette; one son, Anthony Broussard of Broussard; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Louise Boyance Broussard; wife, Gustavia Lewis-Broussard; two daughters, Audrey Marie Broussard and Mary Alice Broussard-Perrodin; one son, Leonard Joseph Broussard; one granddaughter, Rachael Marie DeRouen-Whittington; five brothers, Edwin Broussard, Olies Broussard, Dominic Broussard, Ceasar Broussard and Leonce Broussard; six sisters, Eliza Roy Nezey, Ida Francis, Nama Robertson, Elizabeth Broussard, Yvonne Broussard and Louise Comeaux; and a host of relatives and friends.
Active pallbearers will be Byron DeRouen, Bradley DeRouen Sr., Brandon Nezey, JeRon Nezey, Johnathan Nezey and Kevin Perrodin Jr.
In keeping with state health guidelines, everyone must wear a mask and practice social distancing at the church and cemetery.
