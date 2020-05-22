Memorial services will be held at a later date for Mr. Autry J “Butch” Leger, 75, who passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
Autry’s mother passed away, when he was a couple of months old, from cancer and his foster/adopted parents raised him. He loved dogs and he had many beloved pets. Autry enjoyed watching old cowboy shows and WWE Wrestling shows at the Cajundome in Lafayette, with his best buddies Richard and Corey Camille. His favorite wrestler was Stone Cold Steve Austin. Mr. Leger worked as a security guard for Capital Security at Morton Salt and at Hub Security at the Port of Iberia.
He enjoyed going to Mass at St. John’s Church in Jeanerette. Autry was a member of the Knights of Columbia in Jeanerette for many years
He is survived by his nieces, nephews and friends.
Mr. Leger was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Leger and Levi Smith Leger; his foster/adopted parents, Julian and Alicia Blandard; one brother, Lee Jay Leger; and one sister, Juliette Leger.
If you wish to make a donation in Autry’s name, please make it to the Knights of Columbia.
The family and friends would like to thank Maison Teche for the great care and love they gave to Autry, while he lived there for 6 years. Also everyone at the Extended Care at Iberia Medical Center for the extra care they gave him.
He will be laid to rest at Holy Family Cemetery on Curtis Lane with a Ceremony at a later date.
