Hebrews 12: 1-2a
Therefore, since we are surrounded by so great a cloud of witnesses, let us also lay aside every weight and sin which clings so closely, and let us run with endurance the race that is set before us, looking to Jesus, the founder and perfecter of our faith, who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Highland Baptist Church in New Iberia for Austin J. Schwing, 30, who passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020, in Baton Rouge. Interment will follow at Beau Pre Cemetery in Jeanerette. Rev. David Denton will officiate.
A gathering of family and friends will be Saturday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. Visitation will continue on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
A native of New Iberia, Austin was born on December 28, 1989, and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served our country from 2010 during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. He was stationed aboard the USS Eisenhower and entered the Rescue Swimming Operations, until he was honorably discharged in 2014. Despite suffering from cancer, Austin graduated from the Sowela School of Instrumentation and was currently attending welding school. He played football at Catholic High and enjoyed hunting, fishing and LSU football.
Austin’s presence could be felt whenever he entered the room. He was a prankster and loved life dearly. Having never met a stranger, he enjoyed visiting with those who were around him. Austin treated everyone like family, loved deeply and lived big.
Survivors include his parents, Edmond “Beaver” and Deborah Jefferies Schwing, of New Iberia; grandfather, Gene (Junelle) Jefferies, of Loreauville; brother Aaron Schwing of New Iberia; sister Caroline (Joshua) Courtois of New Iberia; nephew Camden Courtois; two nieces Amelia Courtois and Marie Courtois; several aunts and uncles including Marilyn Bourgeois and Jan DuBois who were like second moms to him.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jules Blanchet Schwing, Marie Louise Landry Schwing and LaVonna “Mujer” Jefferies.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Schwing, Joshua Courtois, Camden Courtois, Andrew Courtois, Parker DuBois, Garett Bourgeois, Blake Bourgeois, Nicholas Bourgeois and Rob Faulkner.
Honorary pallbearers include Spencer Jefferies, Mitchell Jefferies, Drew Jefferies, Mike Giraud and A.J. Perez.
The family would like to express heartfelt thanks to the ICU Staff at Baton Rouge General Hospital, specifically Dr. Roy Culotta, Dr. Ryan Richard and nurses Kelly and Colleen.
Memorial contributions may be made to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.
