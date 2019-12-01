DELCAMBRE — A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Aurora LeBlanc Delcambre will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Fr. Buddy Breaux will be the celebrant. Following the Mass Mrs. Delcambre will be laid to rest with her husband at Broussard Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home in Delcambre on Monday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., with the Rosary at 7 p.m. led by the Ladies Altar Society. Visiting hours will resume on Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
Mrs. Delcambre was born July 29, 1921, in Vermilion Parish to the late Theo LeBlanc and Naomi Thibodeaux LeBlanc, and passed away peacefully Friday, November 29, 2019 at the beautiful age of 98.
Aurora, affectionately known as Ora by family and friends, was a dedicated homemaker caring for her family. She was a longtime member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church and the Ladies Altar Society. Outside of her home life, she and her husband were members of the Good Sam Club and enjoyed camping and have visited many states as well as Mexico and Canada. They also had a memorable trip on a Hawaiian cruise. She was a member of the Delcambre Boat Club and the VFW Ladies Auxilliary and her pastimes were sewing and crocheting. Above all, she cherished the time spent with her family. She will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her four children, Trudy Delcambre Broussard and husband Jerry, Patsy Delcambre and Cyntia Delcambre Landry and husband Benny, all of Lafayette, and Art L. Delcambre and wife Charmaine of Delcambre; her grandchildren, Tab Broussard, Anita Henry, Garrett Delcambre, Justin Delcambrre, Tyson Delcambre, Heather Hebert and Jennifer Staats; and her great grandchildren, Taylor Broussard, Tara Carter, Allison Miller, Dereck Delcambre, Drake Delcambre, Brently Gathers, Kain Fogg, Kylie Fogg, Brynlee Staats, Lexi Staats, Brooklynn Alyse, Thor Delcambre, Lucas Gathers, Hunter Reid Delcambre and Griffin Delcambre.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Reid Delcambre; and her siblings, Paul LeBlanc, Simon LeBlanc, Theodore LeBlanc, Pierre LeBlanc, Jeanne Romero and Ortha Simoneaux.
Serving as pallbearers are Tyson, Justin, Garrett and Dereck Delcambre, Kain Fogg and Tab Broussard.
