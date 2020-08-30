Funeral services were conducted for Audrey W. Lewis, 98, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Star Pilgrim Baptist Church located at 423 E. Pershing Street in New Iberia. Rev. Donald L. Wright, Jr., officiating. All guests of the family are asked to adhere to the CDC and local guidelines by wearing face masks and practicing social distancing. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery in Loreauville.
Visitation was observed from 7 a.m. until time of service at Star Pilgrim Baptist Church.
Mrs. Audrey Wright Lewis was born in New Iberia to the union of the late Antoine Wright Sr. and Ophelia Segura Wright on February 17, 1922. She gained her heavenly wings from her earthly life on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at approximately 1:45 a.m.
Sis. Audrey was kind, generous, sincere, loving, and a TRUE Christian. One of nine children, she accepted Christ as her personal savior at a very early age. She received early spiritual training from her parents, which enabled her to face the public without fear. Church on Sunday was a must. With very little public education, her parents taught them everything. Most of all they taught them how to pray along with the value of hard work. Sis. Audrey loved gospel singing and cooking. She ventured out into gospel singing at the age of sixteen, forming a group called “The Wright Sisters” singing together for about eight years in and about the community. She later joined Star Pilgrim Baptist Senior and Jubilee choirs. She formed The Choraleers in 1962, later going on to sing with Willie Mitchell and the Gospel Voices. Wanting to have her own group, she organized the Heaven Bound Singers and finally The Gospelaires in 1972. Gospel singing was a joy to her, as well as cooking for her family whom she loved so dearly. If she wasn’t singing, she was cooking or spoiling those beloved grandbabies. She lived a long life in which she touched and inspired many. She was indeed happy in the service of the Lord.
Sis. Audrey leaves to cherish her memories and in God’s care her devoted children, Ellis M. Lewis, Raymond “Shoe-do” (Roxy”) Lewis of New Iberia; Paulette Lewis (Jeffrey) Cullars of Snellville, Georgia, and Claudette Lewis of New Iberia. Her beloved grandchildren, Kelvin T. (Kitari) Lewis of DeSoto, Texas, Audra Chantel (Jeffrey) Stiefel of El Dorado Hills, California, Leila R. (Laqentin) Glenn of Honolulu, Hawaii, Jarrette P. Lewis of Lakewood, Washington, Bishop, Mideate L.C. (Sandra) DeRouen, and Brandance V. Robinson of New Iberia; fourteen great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, Godchild Reginald Allen, God-sister Lorraine Pounds, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Sis. Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, husband Frank “Shoe-do” Lewis, son, Frank Lewis Jr. daughter, Frances Lewis Porter, and a special grandson whom she loved dearly, Garon P.A. Lewis; siblings, Ellis, Junius (Zeke-a-boo), Edward J. Wright, Effie W. Jenkins, Margaret W. Davis, Lunetta W. Ledet and Gladys W. Shephard.
