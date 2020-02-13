Audrey Stelly Meche

A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Mrs. Audrey Mae Stelly Meche, 82, on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Rev. Garrett Savoie officiating.
Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a recitation of the Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 8 a.m. until the time of the service.
A native of Prairie Basse and a lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Meche passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020, at St. Joseph Carpenter House in Lafayette. Mrs. Meche was a devout Catholic and was involved in many prayer and Rosary groups. She loved Christian movies and enjoyed discussions on Jesus and her faith. Ms. Audrey loved her three parrots, Rambo, Rico and Chachi and had daily conversations with them. Mrs. Meche was a kind and caring woman. For several years she graciously and selflessly cared for her husband, son and family friend with the Christian disposition of a saint.
She is survived by her children, Michael James Meche and wife Mary Beth of Ville Platte and Angie Meche of Youngsville; grandchildren Michelle Leatherman and husband Jason of Alexandria, Alyssa Fontenot and husband Luke of Ville Platte, Trey Meche of Ville Platte, Amber Badeaux and fiancé Coty Cowart of Youngsville, Baylei Badeaux of Lafayette, Mandy Scardino and husband Frank of Broussard, Jenny Comeaux and husband Michael of Youngsville, Nick Meche and fiancé Lynsie Wade of Jacksonville, North Carolina, Jessica Meche of Oberlin; great-grandchildren Avery Leatherman, Emily Leatherman, Samuel Leatherman, Noah Fontenot, Layken Fontenot, Kenna Fontenot, Arya Fontenot, Carter Cook, Ronnie Morgel, Ashtyn Morgel, Sofia Scardino, Ahmi Comeaux, Ava Comeaux, Mallory Menier, Hunter Delaney and Myla Delaney; siblings Judy Richard and husband Harry of Lake Charles, Valis Stelly Jr. and wife Vickie of Arnaudville and Nell Stelly and significant other John of Cecilia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Nolan Joseph Meche; son Danny Meche; and parents, Valis Luke Stelly Sr. and Louise Benoit Stelly.
Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Luke Fontenot, Jason Leatherman, Trey Meche, Mike Meche, Carl Meche and Glenn Quebedeaux.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Drew Derouen, Frank Scardino and Chad Darby.
The family would like to thank Mrs. Gayle Pellerin, Chad Darby and St. Joseph Carpenter House of Lafayette for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mrs. Meche’s honor to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church of New Iberia.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 369-6336, is in charge of arrangements.