BREAUX BRIDGE — Funeral services will be held for Audrey Mae Auguillard, 82, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery in Breaux Bridge.
Visiting hours will be held at the funeral home from 7 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. A Rosary will be prayed at 8 a.m.
Pellerin Funeral Home of Breaux Bridge is in charge of the arrangements.
