Funeral services will be conducted for Audrey M. Benoit, 83, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Mount Olive Baptist Church located at 6519 Chastant Road in Freetown, Rev. Junius Darby, officiating. All guests of the family are asked to adhere to the CDC and local guidelines by wearing face masks and practicing social distancing. Interment will follow at Mount Olive Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be observed from 8 a.m. until time of service at Mount Olive Baptist Church.
A native and resident of Delcambre, Audrey found serene peace passing from this life to another at 7:40 a.m. on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Iberia Medical Center.
Audrey enjoyed spending time with her family and listening to “old school” music. She worked as a dietary aide from which she later retired.
She leaves to cherish fond memories two sons, Nelson Benoit Jr. (Charlotte) of Carencro, and Michael Benoit of Erath; three daughters, Jacqueline Burney, Michelle Benoit and Renee Benoit, all of Delcambre; two sisters, Mildred Leonard and Laudry Hypolite, both of New Iberia; 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Nelson Benoit Sr.; her parents, Edward Walker and Alzina Walker; one daughter, Betty Benoit; four brothers, Joseph Walker, Clarence Walker, Whitney Walker and Euel Walker; a special son-in-law, Tim Burney; and her daughter-in-law, Bonnie Allen.
Serving as active pallbearers are Dustin Burney, Brennon Burney, Courtney Benoit, Devin Benoit, Devante Benoit and Anthony (Ham) Broussard.
The honorary pallbearers, affectionately known as “them boys,” will be Harold Brooks, Greg Brooks, Oscar Walker, Kirby Montgomery, Herbert Montgomery, Ellis Carriere, Gerald Walker, Thomas Walker Sr., Johnny Benjamin, Clayton Walker, Earl Walker, Irvin Walker, Ellis Stewart and “Boy” Cornelius Brooks Jr.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, 369-3638.
Condolences can be expressed at www.journetandboldenfuneralhome.com.