ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 pm. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at St. James Church honoring the life of Audrey Luquette Barras, 84, who died Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Reverend Emmanuel Fernandez officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Nicolas Barras, Tommy Prejean, Beau Derouen, Seth Trahan, Lester Luquette Jr., Drew Winland, and Dustin Boudreaux.
Audrey is survived by her son, Antoine Barras Jr. (Mary); daughters Andrea Barras, Stephanie Boudreaux (Clougest “C.J.”) and Darlene Broussard (Jude); 10 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Antoine Barras Sr.; parents Sosthene Luquette and the former Eve Guilbeaux; brothers, Lester Luquette and Lovelace Luquette; grandchildren Rory Barrett Boudreaux, Pierre Demas Guidry, and Jamie Christopher Prejean; great granddaughter Olivia Ann Boudreaux; and a great-great granddaughter, Elaine Langlinais.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. with a rosary being prayed at 7 p.m.; and Friday, September 11, 2020, from 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. when the procession will depart for the church.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.
All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, 893-4661.