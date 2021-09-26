JEANERETTE — Funeral services will be conducted for Mrs. Audrey Ann Guillotte Landry, 91, on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 2 p.m. at David Funeral Home of Jeanerette with Deacon Chris Doumit officiating. Interment will follow at Beau Pre Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, from 9 a.m. until time of service.
A native of St. Mary Parish and resident of Jeanerette, Mrs. Landry passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Consolota Nursing Home. Mrs. Audrey enjoyed shopping, reading and cooking for her family. She was a wonderful mother and cared for her sons and grandchildren. Mrs. Audrey was a lovely woman and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her sons Gabriel Landry and wife, Peggy, of Coteau and Andre Landry of Jeanerette; grandchildren Candace Landry, Barack Landry, Raquel Landry, Cody Landry and Chana Landry; 13 great-grandchildren; numerous great-great-grandchildren; and her dear companion Barbara L. Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edmond Landry Sr.; parents, Marcellus Telesmar Guillotte and Anna Hebert Guillotte; son Edmond Landry Jr.; and siblings Willa Mae Guillotte, Dorothy Guillotte Landry, Gloria Guillotte Clements, Paul Guillotte, Harry Guillotte and Ernest Guillotte.
Pallbearers are family and friends.
The family would like to thank Consolata Nursing Home nurses and staff and Ms. Susan of Consolata for all of their care, compassion and love.
