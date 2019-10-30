Memorial services for Ashton James Ryan Sr. will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church at 1100 Bank St., in New Iberia.
Born in Lafayette on October 9, 1991, Ashton passed away on October 11, 2019, at Lafayette General.
He is survived by his wife, Amber; son Ashton Jr.; daughter Kelsey; parents Scott and Yvette Ryan; brothers Tyler Broussard and Blaze Pless and fiancé Starlee Cooper; grandparents, Carol and Merlin Bodin and George and Sandra Norwood; nephew Jaxon Pless; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceeded in death by grandfathers, Alliston “Pat” Ryan and Horace “Johnny” Lennie Jr.; aunts, Roberta Lopez, Susan Ryan and Tessie Norwood Lennie; uncles, John Lopez, Ernest “Ernie” Lopez and Robert Lennie.