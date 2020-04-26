Private graveside services will be conducted for Arthur William “Bill” Pratt Jr., age 78.
A public memorial service will take place at a later date.
A native of New Iberia, Bill was born April 1, 1942, passed away on April 24, 2020, in Franklin.
Raised in New Iberia, Bill graduated in 1960 from Catholic High School, where he excelled in all sports and was active in various civic clubs.
Bill received a Bachelor’s degree in Education from USL. He also studied at DePauw University and later earned his Master’s in Education at UL of L. He had a passion for learning throughout his life, focusing his studies on his Catholic Religion in later years.
Bill was a devout Catholic and Godly man. His children will always remember him with a smile on his face and his loving, patient and kind ways. He taught them by example the morals and values of their Catholic faith. Bill’s greatest joy was coming home to his family and playing with his children, whether it was board games or sports activities. His other loves were music, dancing and running. Bill has most often been described as a true southern gentleman whose gentle spirit touched those he encountered.
He was preceded in death by his parents Arthur W. “Sparky” Pratt and Ruth deBlanc Pratt.
He is survived by his children Donna Pratt Morel and husband Craig Sr. of New Iberia, Catherine Pratt DeGroat and husband David Jr. of New Iberia, William and Michelle Durand Pratt of Austin, Texas, Virginia Pratt Segura and husband Todd of New Iberia; six grandchildren, Craig Morel Jr., and wife Eryn, Jenna Morel Latiolais and husband Kevin, Jacob Segura, Nicholas Segura, Taylor DeGroat and Captain David Allen DeGroat III; five great-grandchildren, Lily, Camille, Maggie and Annie Morel and Ozzie Latiolais; his siblings Connie Pratt Rougeou of New Iberia, Edward A. Pratt and wife Jean of Lafayette and Irving A. Pratt and partner Alicia Bienvenu of New Iberia.
Pallbearers will be Craig Morel Sr., David DeGroat Jr., Todd Segura, Edward Pratt, Irving Pratt, William Pratt and Will Bernard.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the love and outstanding care they showed Bill and family throughout his extended time there. They also wish to thank Hospice of Acadiana for the exceptional heartfelt care given to Bill as well as the support and consideration given to the family.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. Peters Catholic Church, P.O. Box 12507, New Iberia, LA 70562-2507 or Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St. Ste. 200 Lafayette, LA 70503
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.