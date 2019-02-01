A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Arthur Stredit Jr., 74, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 2, 2019, at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church with Fr. Thomas Vu as celebrant.
Entombment will follow at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday at Fletcher Funeral Home from 7 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. with an 8 a.m. Rosary and Ritual by the Knights of Peter Claver Council No. 179.
A native and resident of New Iberia, he passed at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 26, 2019, at his residence.
Arthur was a member of Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church where he served as a Minister of Hospitality. He served faithfully in the following capacities: a member of the Knights of Peter Claver Council No. 179 in Olivier and a well-respected employee of Smile Head Start from 1987-2004. He was well known and loved by many people in the community and the surrounding areas. His love for children led him to become a member of the Sugarland Optimist Club. He was always willing to call Bingo for any organization that asked.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 43 years, Clara Louviere Stredit; his nieces and nephews he reared as his own, Joanette (Ernest) Boutte, Mary (Ronald) Davis and the late John Wright. He was a loving uncle to Myron (Tarsha) Mayberry of Edmond, Oklahoma, Dr. Sukari (Rodney) Stredit and Sydney Stredit of Houston, Angelique (Russell) Harris, Ashley (Daniel) Mason, Alicia (Branson) Howard and Quincy Howard Jr., all of New Orleans; one sister, Jessie M. Batiste of New Iberia; two sisters-in-law, Ida Stredit of Houston, Texas and Ida Howard of New Orleans; two brothers-in-law, Robert (Maggie) Louviere Jr. of Tacoma, Washington and Felix (Margret) Louviere Sr. of St. Rose; nieces and nephews he cherished, Felix Louviere Jr. of Laplace, Jackie (Keith) Jordan of Savannah, Georgia, Camila Louviere Sr. of Gonzales and Sean Louviere of Tacoma, Washington; six god-children, Sydney Stredit, Ashley Mason, Jacqueline Jordan, Ashley Joseph, Leon Charles and Chris Antoine; and special friends Joseph Boutte, Henry Perro, Cynthia Saddler, Carolyn Guy and Lawanda Colbert.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Stredit Sr. and Gustine Ledet Stredit; two brothers-in-law, Wendell Howard and John Louviere; one brother Charles Stredit; one nephew John Wright; mother-in-law Cecile Louviere; and father-in-law Robert Louviere Sr.
Active pallbearers are Roland Kerlegan Sr., Medgar Davis, Ethan Mayberry, Billy Gesser and members of the Knights of Peter Claver Council No. 179.
Honorary pallbearers are Myron Mayberry, Ronald Davis Sr., Devin Mayberry, Joshua Boutte, Henry Perro, Joseph Boutte, Ernest Boutte, Felix Louviere and Robert Louviere Jr.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.