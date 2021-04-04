Arthur Ray Poirrier, a loving son, brother and the best uncle a niece and nephew could ask for, passed away peacefully in the evening hours of Holy Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Plaquemine Caring Center. He was 54.
Arthur was born June 22, 1966, in New Iberia to Cecile Breaux Poirrier and the late Douglas Joseph Poirrier and was one of eight children born to that union. He was raised in a traditional Cajun family that provided for each other and taught the value of honest work. From his childhood Arthur learned to train race horses with his father and brother and had the opportunity to work with some of the best in the business such as Kenward Bernice and Shane Sellers. It was something he enjoyed and he looked forward to going to the track to watch his horse run.
Arthur worked his entire career in the fabrication business, most recently with Blast Tech in Cade and previously with Exterran and New Century Fabricators. When not working or training horses, Arthur spent time with his family. Though he never had children of his own, he looked upon his nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews as his. Brittany and Tori said it best when describing their uncle Arthur, “It was like having a bonus Dad.” He saw to their every need and gave his time to help them in any way. Arthur had as much love for them as they did for him. Some of his favorite pastimes were watching his LSU Tigers, or listening to them on the radio when not home and the Saints. Other great times were had at the many festivals he attended with his nieces and nephews. And if Wayne Toups was playing, you can bet he was there. Above all, his best time was getting out on Sunday for his ride to find the best boudin and cracklins. Brittany and Tori recall many Sundays just out and about riding and eating wherever they wanted. It was something that Arthur enjoyed and they loved it too. It was clear to see that he lived for his family and took every opportunity to be with them. His passing will certainly leave a void in their hearts, but his memory will last a lifetime. Rest well Arthur and until we meet again, Ils Sont Partis.
Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Cecile Breaux Poirrier; his sister and brothers Roberta Bourgeois, John W. Poirrier, Larry J. Poirrier (Gerald), Chris Poirrier (Ruth) and Robert D. Poirrier (Tonia); his nieces and nephews Brittany Poirrier (Alex), Curtis Poirrier (Samantha), Tori Poirrier (Jeremy), Haven Poirrier (Nick), Micah Romero, Chad Bourgeois (Vinnie), Brad Bourgeois (Theah), Douglas Bourgeois (Courtney), Sheena Poirrier, Chris Poirrier Jr., Crystal Poirrier and April Poirrier; his great-nieces and nephews Talyn, Grey, Auburn, Eden, Hunter, Landon, Cypress, Mia, Kaia, Malaya, Braylon and Blaze; and his loving and faithful dog Baby Dash.
Along with his father, he was preceded in death by his brothers Douglas Joseph Poirrier Jr. and Wilsey Poirrier.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, April 5, 2021, at Evangeline Funeral Home beginning Monday at 1 p.m. and will continue through the night until Tuesday 10:45 a.m. The funeral home will remain open all night. Arthur’s brother Larry will lead the Rosary Monday evening at 7 p.m. and the Men’s Rosary Group will lead the Rosary service on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Following the Rosary, Arthur will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery alongside his father.
Pallbearers are Robert and Curtis Poirrier, Jeremy Gilbert and Chad, and Brad and Douglas Bourgeois.
Micah Romero will serve as honorary pallbearer.
Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories and condolences with the family by visiting Arthur’s memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.