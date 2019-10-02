Funeral services are pending for Arthur Lee Dugar, 75, a resident of Patterson who died at 8:19 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Teche Regional Medical Center.
The Jones Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.
Local journalists working to keep you informed, subscribe today!
Funeral services are pending for Arthur Lee Dugar, 75, a resident of Patterson who died at 8:19 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Teche Regional Medical Center.
The Jones Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.