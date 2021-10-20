Arthur Joseph Jr. Oct 20, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Funeral services are pending for Arthur Joseph Jr., 62, who died Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Arthur Joseph, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Arthur Joseph Jr. Fletcher Arrangement Iberia Medical Center Pend Load comments iberiaparishservices.com iberiaparishjobs.com