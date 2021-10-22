LOREAUVILLE — A Mass of Christin burial for Mr. Arthur Joseph Jr., 62, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Loreauville, with Rev. Paul Onuegbe, celebrant officiating. He will await the resurrection in All Saints Cemetery in Loreauville.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Fletcher Funeral Home from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 23, 2021, with a Rosary to be recited at 10:30 a.m.
Due to the August 1, 2021, COVID mandate, masks are required to be worn by all attendees at the funeral home, church and cemetery.
A resident of Loreauville, he transitioned from labor to reward at 10:10 p.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia.
Arthur Joseph Jr. was a 1976 graduate of Loreauville High School. He was a devout member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Loreauville, where he served as an usher, lector and altar server. He was also a Grand Knight of The Knights of Peter Claver Council #195 of Loreauville.
He had a love for baseball and softball and was a player for the Loreauville Sluggers. In his free time he was a coach for the New Iberia Softball League and the Seahawks Softball team.
He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Elize L. Joseph of Loreauville; three sons, Antonio Allen Sr. of Lafayette and Byron Olivier and Rusty Olivier, both of Loreauville; one daughter, Latricia Olivier of Loreauville; one sister, Wanda J. Archon (Phillip) of New Iberia; two brothers, Renaldo Joseph (Claudette) of Loreauville and Michael Joseph of Beaumont, Texas; thirteen grandchildren, Amari Allen, Anija Allen, Antonio Allen Jr., T’ajahane Jones, Anirelle Allen, Ariane Allen, Kingston Allen, Ah’Ky Allen, Brooklyn Olivier, Aubree Olivier, Xavier Olivier, Bailey Olivier and Olivia Jones; three godchildren, Kendall Sanders, Jeneice Mallery and Tevin Archon; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Joseph Sr.; paternal grandparents Satisfield Joseph and Edith Polk Joseph; and maternal grandparents Anthony Lasseigne and Marie Lasseigne.
Active pallbearers are Tevin Archon, Antonio Allen Jr., Roy Lee, Renaldo Joseph Jr., Kerry Sanders and Nathan Lee.
Honorary pallbearers are Rusty Olivier, Tony Allen Sr., Woodrow Broussard Jr., Albert Pierre, Calvin Freyou Sr., Kendal Sanders, Tyler Archon, Phil Archon, Byron Olivier, Milton Anthony, Renaldo Joseph Sr., Michael Joseph, Derwin Antoine, Calvin Freyou Jr., Tranol Joseph, Floyd Williams and The Loreauville Sluggers Softball Team.
