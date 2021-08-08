JEANERETTE — A graveside celebration of life for Mr. Arthur “Cherry” Francis Jr., 84, will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Beau Pre Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Arthur Lee Alexander, officiating.
He will await the resurrection in Beau Pre Memorial Park Cemetery in Jeanerette with military honors.
Due to the COVID-19 surge, masks are required to be worn by all attendees at the cemetery.
A lifelong resident of Jeanerette, he transitioned at 1:14 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
“Cherry,” as he was known, was a minister of the word of God, engineer and business owner. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Army and received an honorable discharge.
He leaves to cherish his memory wife, Terryln Francis; three sons, Arnold Francis, Aldwin (Diane) Francis Sr. of Jeanerette and Marlo (Cloroessa) Druilhet of Baldwin; five daughters, Angela Hendricks of Atlanta, Georgia, Shelly (Chris) Marcel of Bayou Vista, Rita (Spencer Sr.) Rollins of Jeanerette, Ampario “Amy” (Clyde) Nelson of Baton Rouge and Quaniecia “Niecy” (Jermaine) Castle of Baton Rouge; three brothers, Ivory Lee (Mercede) Francois, Nathaniel (Barbara) Francis of Jeanerette and Leonard (Beverly) Francis of Beaumont, Texas; two sisters, Catherine Lindsy of DeQuincy and Thelma Mae (Donald) of Atlanta, Georgia; 36 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Arthur Francis III and Terrance Edwards; his father, Arthur Francis Sr.; mother, Thelma Alexander Francis; one brother, Anthony Francis (Diane); two sisters, Earnestine F. Marks (Moses) and Ethelrine F. Lockett (William).
Active pallbearers are Spencer Rollins, Arnold Francis Jr., Jermaine Castle, Clyde Nelson, JaVonte Wilson and Courtney Rideaux.
Honorary pallbearers are Leonard Francis, Nathaniel Francis and Ivory Lee Francois.
