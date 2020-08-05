ST. MARTINVILLE — A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Pellerin Funeral Home in St. Martinville for Arthur Champ III, 56, who passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Lafayette General Medical Center.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home in St. Martinville from 7 a.m. until time of service on Saturday.
A rosary will be prayed at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Rev. Abelardo Gabriel SVD will officiate at the Mass of Christian Burial.
Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery in St. Martinville.
Arthur was involved in his community for many years and was a member of numerous organizations. He was a Junior Knight, member of Knights of Peter Claver, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Recreational and Division I Girls Soccer Coach and a supporter of the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of America. He was also named the 2010 Competitive Girls Coach of the Year By the Louisiana Soccer Association. He served as a mentor throughout his life pouring into males through various stages of their lives, as well as mentoring the youth and young adults. Arthur strived to make a difference in each person’s life that he had contact with.
Arthur was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother and friend. He enjoyed engaging in conversations related to sports, politics and current events. He loved sports, especially basketball, tennis, soccer and football. If you knew Arthur, you knew he was a huge fan of the New Orleans Saints. In his spare time, he loved reading comic books with his daughters and doing what he loved most, spending time with his family and friends. The impact Arthur made in his lifetime will never be forgotten and he will be dearly missed by his family and his community.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Champ; and his four children, Brittany Nicole Champ, Jordan Elizabeth Champ, Annie Marie Wade and Charles W. Wade Jr.
He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Champ Jr.; mother, Anna Mae Charles Champ; brother, Steven Champ Sr.; and one nephew, Clement Amos III.
Pallbearers will be Dumas Charles Sr., Chris Polk, Ronald Charles Jr., Hammond Polk, Michael Babineaux and Allen Lee III.
Honorary pallbearers will be Charles W. Wade Jr., Steven J. Champ Jr., Clement Amos Sr., Clement Amos Jr., Karl Amos, Daniel Amos, Christopher Amos I, Winn Amos, Ronald Laxey, Larry Charles Jr. and John Charles.
Pellerin Funeral Home of St. Martinville, 112 New Market St., St. Martinville, LA 70582, 337-332-2111, is in charge of arrangements.
