Arron Velazquez

LAFAYETTE — Funeral services for Arron Jay Stoner Velazquez, 20, will be at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday July 6, 2021, at David Funeral Home of Lafayette. Interment will be at a later date.
Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Lafayette Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. until service time with recitation of the Rosary at 2 p.m.
Arron passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Lafayette General Hospital. He was a mechanic and enjoyed working with his hands. He had a genuine love for dogs. He was a very caring person who had a huge heart and love for his fellow man. He always wore a smile and never met a stranger.
He is survived by his grandparents, Frank and Barbara Velazquez; his mother, Wendy Stoner; his father, Kevin Boyce; siblings Julie Velazquez and husband Justin Molner, Emily Burley and husband Brad, Saxon, Mansfield, Shakira Mowery; and special mention to Chris Siefken, who has always been an important part of his life.
He was preceded in death by brother Jonathon Ireland.
Family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Arron to Acadiana Animal Aid.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of Lafayette, 316 Youngsville Hwy. Lafayette, LA 70508, is in charge of arrangements.