A private graveside service for Arnold Scott Breaux was conducted on Monday, May 5, 2020, at Beau Pré Cemetery with Pastor Ryan DeRouen officiating the service.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Arnold Scott Breaux was born on March 2, 1969, to Vernis and Velma Roy Breaux in New Iberia.
Arnold Scott Breaux, age 51, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 6:49 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes, his husband and friends by his side.
He loved cooking for friends and family and gathering folks over to watch movies and TV programs. He loved traveling, especially to Orange Beach, Alabama.
He is survived by his husband of four years, Jermaine Boutte Breaux; mother, Velma Roy Breaux of New Iberia; brother Earnest Breaux and wife, Cheryl, of Denham Springs; sisters Gloria Breaux Armentor of New Iberia and Donna Schmidt and husband Jeffery of New Iberia; best friends Angela Romero of New Iberia, Brittany M. Touchet-Pomier and husband Todd of Leesville and Carla Touchet of Breaux Bridge.
He was preceded in death by his father, Vernis J. Breaux; and his sister Jennifer Breaux.
The family of Arnold Scott Breaux would like to thank the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital for all the kindness during this difficult time.
