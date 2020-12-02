Arline Patrick Tinguee

A graveside celebration of life for Arline “Tutty” Patrick Tinguee will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. C.F. Lewis officiating.
Visitation was held Tuesday, December 1, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at MK Dixon Funeral Home in Baldwin.
Arline “Tutty” Patrick Tinguee, loving daughter, mother and sister was born on September 14, 1959, in Lafayette to Edward and Oliva Patrick, also known as “Daddy June and Mama Sue.” Arline completed her earthly journey on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
Arline “Tutty” was a graduate of Franklin Senior High School, class of 1977 and attended Southern University A&M College in Baton Rouge. She later received her bachelor’s in early childhood education from Nicholls State University in Thibodaux in 2007. She had a genuine love for children and a passion for teaching that showed through her everyday engagements. From early on she was a pewee baseball manager, Girls Scouts Master in Jeanerette and that later overflowed to her employment through Community Action Head Start Program, Mary Hines Elementary School and Glencoe Charter School. Her commitment to children and people did not stop through employment, but her love could be shown through her work as the Director of Youth Summer Camp at West St. Mary Civic Center and as a first responder with the American Red Cross when disasters would strike her community.
Arline “Tutty” was a faithful worker for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was baptized at the tender age of seven years old at St. James Baptist Church by the late Rev. Rogers Johnson. After moving to Four Corners, she joined St. John Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. Marks. She later moved her membership to Macedonia Baptist Church under the leadership of Reverend Ulysses Mitchell Jr. Amongst the many hats she wore, she was a faithful servant and served as president of Willing Workers and Youth Leader. Her dedication to the work of the Lord was even displayed through her commitment as past president of the Women’s Auxiliary of the Young Preachers Missionary Baptist Association and past youth director.
Arline “Tutty” leaves to cherish her precious memories, loving father and mother, Edward and Oliva Patrick, also known as “Daddy June and Mama Sue;” son LaShawn Etodd Tinguee (Shonda); granddaughter Teosha P. Jones; brother Dennis Patrick (Yolanda); three sisters, Marlene Patrick- Cooper, Rosalind Patrick-Shropshire (Bob) and Bridget Patrick-Marks (Hector); three nieces, Shianne Abner, Shawnee and Shiarra Patrick; three nephews Hector “Trey” Marks III, Jeremiah and Benjamin Brooks; two godchildren, Alyria Wilson and QuinShawn Wiles; special friends Gloria Johnson and Pamela Jack; and also a beautiful host of aunts, uncles and dear friends.
Arline “Tutty” was preceded in death by her loving son Larron Edward Tinguee.
MK Dixon Funeral Home is in charge of final arrangements, 940-9253, 211 Main Street, Baldwin, LA 70514.