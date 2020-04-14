A private graveside service will be held for Ariyah Jade Archon, an infant, on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Holy Family Cemetery with Deacon Wade Broussard, officiating.

She passed at 11:37 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Ochsner Medical Center Westbank in Gretna.

She is survived by her parents, Tyler James Archon and Brittney Nicole Cormier; maternal grandmother, Lisa Cormier of Saint Martinville; maternal great-grandmother, Mildred Cormier of Saint Martinville; paternal grandparents, Phillip James Archon and Wanda J. Archon of New Iberia; paternal great-grandmother, Elize Lasseigne Joseph of Loreauville; three uncles, Tevin Archon, Tranole Joseph (Rokeisha) and Reggie Cormier; two aunts, Brooke Cormier and Blair Cormier and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Louis Wiltz and paternal great-grandparents, Arthur Joseph Sr; Willis Archon and Ruby Moore Archon.

Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.

