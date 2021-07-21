A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mrs. Antoinette Boyance, 100, the former Antoinette Leblanc, at 10 a.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, at St. Edward Catholic Church. Rev. Canon A. Gerard Jordan and O. Praem will serve as the celebrants.
Her entombment will follow at St. Edward Mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m., at Fletcher Funeral Home.
She leaves to cherish her memories with her sons, Harold Wiltz of Lafayette and Clarence Wiltz Jr. (Gussie) of Carson; one granddaughter, Stephanie Wiltz (Hall Vincent) of California; stepdaughters Maudry Dumas (Richard) and Shirley Boyance, both of Houston, Texas, Marie Boyance of Lafayette and Melva Boyance DeSautel (Ken) of Tucson, Arizona; her brother Melvin Leblanc Sr. (Dorothy) and her sister Virginia Hodge, both of Los Angeles, California; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Delias Boyance; parents, Joseph Archille Leblanc and Lydia Arceneaux Leblanc; her stepdaughters Belva Thompson and Ethel Mallett; one stepson, Donald Boyance; her sister Joyce Lewis and Rita Spann; and one brother, Antoine Leblanc.
Active pallbearers will be Gregory Spann, Eric Spann, Marcus Spann, Kyrin Dotson, Allen Mallett and David Dominique.
Honorary pallbearers will be Harold Wiltz, Clarence Wiltz Jr., Melvin Leblanc Sr., Ken DeSautel, Vincent Hall and Richard Dumas.
Arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, New Iberia, LA.