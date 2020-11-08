Antoine Joseph Champagne

Funeral services will be held for Mr. Antoine Joseph “Champ” Champagne, 85, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the David Funeral Home Chapel with Fr. Keith Landry officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. and resume on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 8 a.m. until the time of service. A Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home on Monday evening at 7 p.m. by the Men’s Rosary Group.
A native of St. Martinville and resident of New Iberia, “Champ,” as he was affectionately known, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Landmark of Acadiana. Mr. Champagne was an electrician by trade for many years. He enjoyed helping in his community and volunteered at the Rynella Fire Dept. He also enjoyed cooking barbecue and was very handy. He built many custom rotisserie barbecue pits for the community. His specialty pits were made to cook 300 chickens at one time, which many volunteer organizations used to raise money for numerous great causes in the Acadiana area. “Champ” loved people and never met a stranger. He was a self-proclaimed “Jack of all trades and master of all.” His motto was “If its worth doing, it’s worth doing right.” “Champ” was a wonderful, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend and will be missed by all.
He is survived by his children, Rodney Champagne and wife Pam of New Iberia, Tina Sutton and husband Butch of Deer Park, Texas, Kim Credeur and husband Tim of Hampton, Virginia, and Karen Rosser Doucet and husband Jamie of Iota; grandchildren Rodney Champagne II and wife Nicole, Hunter Champagne, Brandy Shelley, Kalli Sutton, Amanda Credeur and husband Steven Roques, Milissa Credeur and companion Tim Crowley, Jared Daigle and companion Shay’la, Sarah Rosser and companion Brandon, Frank Rosser, Monika Rosser, Lynn Monceaux and husband Trey, Ashleigh Boyette and husband Harvey, Derrick Rosser, Lauren Rosser, Gavin Doucet and Bradley Rosser; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanelle LeBlanc Champagne; parents, Lucas and Louise Theriot Champagne; and his brothers and sisters.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Rodney Champagne, Rodney Champagne II, Hunter Champagne, Karen Rosser Doucet, Patrick Viator and Tim Credeur.
The family would like to thank Acadian Home Care, Lourdes Hospice and Landmark of Acadiana for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Champ’s honor can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, alz.org.
