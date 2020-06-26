A home-going celebration of life service for Mr. Antoine “Flat” Joseph Campbell, 61, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home in New Iberia, with Rev. Joseph C. Noah, III, officiating.
He will take his earthly rest at The Church of Jesus Christ Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at the funeral home 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Antoine “Flat” Joseph Campbell was born on August 1, 1958, to the parentage of Mable Rita Campbell and Causey Manuel Jr. in Lafayette. He accepted Christ at an early age and after the death of his mother, Antoine decided he wanted to return to his Christian roots, with The Church of Jesus Christ, New Iberia. He also attended Brentwood Baptist Church, Houston, Texas until his mobility no longer allowed him to do so.
Antoine was raised in New Iberia and attended New Iberia Senior High and Catholic High School where he played football. Antoine, being an impulsive person, left high school to join the United States Army and was honorably discharged.
Upon returning from the Army, Antoine entered the world of auto sales, having worked for Musson-Patout, in New Iberia. He skipped around from Beaumont, Texas, to Port Arthur, Texas, working in the retail industry, finding family and leaving his mark everywhere he went.
With his love for fashion, “Flat,” as he was affectionately called, while in Port Arthur, created Brass Roots Production, promoting fashion shows. During that time, he came home to New Iberia and promoted in conjunction with the Ladybirds Pokeno Club, in which his mother, Mable, and sister, Phyllis, were members, the “Best” Fashion Show New Iberia ever had.
“Flat,” after years of moving around, moved back to New Iberia and resumed his love for selling cars with J. P. Thibodeaux. He then moved to Meridian, Mississippi, working for Johnson Dodge Chrysler Jeep; there Flat earned several sales awards. He worked the Annual Rodeo and Car Show for Johnson Dodge, under the leadership of Lee Allen, who took him in as if he were one of his own children. While in Mississippi, he fell in love with the University of Alabama “Roll Tide” football team, having attended several games. He even gifted his great-niece, Jaya, with a University of Alabama cheerleader uniform to represent the “Roll Tide”!!! “Flat” had a personality, some could say, only a mother could love, but to truly know him was to love him. He never met a stranger and drew people like a magnet, making lasting relationships everywhere he went. He loved to bring friends home to New Iberia to meet his family.
On Thursday, June 18, 2020, after a brief illness, God called him from his earthly labor to begin his journey to his heavenly reward in Houston.
Flat was preceded in death by his wife, Harriet Campbell; mother, Mabel Rita Campbell; maternal grandparents, L.C. Campbell, Mary J. Simon and Antoine Simon, whom he was named after; paternal grandparents, Causey Manuel Sr. and Thelma Manuel Lewis; sister Tereska L. Harrison; and brother Andre J. Harrison.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his father, Causey Manuel Jr. of Loreauville; and stepmother, Lula Manuel, of Opelousas; sisters Adrienne C. Woods (Anthony) and Misty M. Campbell of Houston, Texas, Phyllis C. Comeaux (Rodney) of New Iberia and Kimberly M. LaFontaine (Garmin) of Opelousas; brothers Arvin C. Campbell, Arnold Harrison and Troy Manuel of New Iberia and Allen Sheppard of Alexandria; his special cousins Muriel Broussard, Margaret G. Bryant, James Garrett and his godfather/cousin, Elton Broussard all of New Iberia and Jerrie Butler-Stevenson, who was like a mother to him of Lynwood, California; and a friend of many years, Pamela Louviere, of Houston, Texas; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Per CDC/local regulations, everyone is always required to wear face masks in the building. Seating will be limited to family only — 50 percent capacity of the chapel and 6-foot social distancing for attendees seating.
Condolences may be expressed at www.comeauxchapel.com and/or www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Comeaux Community Funeral Chapel 409-838-6597, 624 Irma St., Beaumont, Texas and Fletcher Funeral Home, 337-369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.
Please send floral arrangements to Fletcher Funeral Home in New Iberia.