LOREAUVILLE — A Mass of Christian burial for Mr. Antoine Fontenette Jr., 86, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 128 Daigre Street, Loreauville, LA 70552, with Fr. Godwin Nzeh celebrant, officiating. Entombment will be in the Mausoleum of All Saints Cemetery in Loreauville.
Visitation hours will be observed from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home on Saturday, February 5, 2022, with a Rosary to be recited at 9:30 a.m. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks are required to be worn by all attendees at the funeral home, church and cemetery.
A resident of Loreauville, he transitioned at 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at his residence.
Antoine was a devout Catholic and member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.
His love for gardening and landscaping allowed him to become a handyman. He enjoyed watching wrestling on television and listening to Fats Domino song “I’m Walking to New Orleans.” For over 50 years he worked in the sugar industry as a boiler maker until his retirement. He was known for his innovative and creative ideas in his craft, which made him a valued asset to the sugar industry.
He leaves to cherish his memory two sons, Darryl Fontenette (Yvonne) of Pflugerville, Texas and Preston Fontenette (Paula) of Port Arthur, Texas; four daughters, Regina Joseph of Morbihan, Becky Johnson (Henry) of Manor, Texas, Tangle Wiltz and Adeline Fontenette of Loreauville; two special caregivers, Danielle Mitchell and Mike Vital; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, church family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Delores Sanders Fontenette; one son, Billy Fontenette; his parents Antoine Fontenette Sr. and Cora Edgar Fontenette; four brothers, Vincent Fontenette, Lawrence Fontenette, Clarence Fontenette and Joseph Fontenette; and six sisters, Martha Fontenette, Vivian Jones, Margaret Simmons, Bertha Wilkins, Theresa Gilbert and Irene Mitchell.
Active pallbearers are John Fontenette Jr., Damarkus Fontenette, Dejarae Fontenette, Amy Fontenette, Toni Mallery and Elijah Fontenette.
Honorary pallbearers are TyRon Carrier, John Fontenette Sr., Preston Fontenette Sr., Clarence Lee, Troy Anthony and Mike Vital.