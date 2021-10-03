It is with great sadness, yet profound faith in the love and mercy of God, that we announce the passing of Antoine “Butch” Howard Dautreuil. Please pray for the repose of his soul, as he went on to meet his maker on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the age of 78.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 4, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home. Fr. Ed Degeyeter will serve as the celebrant. Interment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum with Military Honors performed by the Acadiana Veteran’s Honor Guard.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday at Evangeline Funeral Home from 8:30 a.m. until time of service. The Men’s Rosary Group will pray the Rosary at 10 a.m.
Butch as he was affectionately known was born on April 26, 1943, in New Iberia, to the late Howard Antoine and Mary Babineaux Dautreuil. He was raised in New Orleans and served his country honorably in the United States Army after high school.
He returned to his family home in New Iberia, that he referred to as the “R&R,” after retiring from Bell South.
He was an excellent bowler and had a love of sports, especially New Orleans Saints and LSU football.
Butch was a great dancer and was the King of Mardi Gras for the Council on Aging.
He is survived by numerous cousins, loved ones and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Gerald Dautreuil, Allen Dautreuil, Chris Dautreuil, Derk Maturin, Orsen Daigle Jr. and Bert Migues. Alvin Maturin and Kim Migues are honorary pallbearers.
The family would like to express their gratitude to all of the doctors, nurses and staff of Legacy Nursing and Rehab of Franklin.
Memorial donations may be made in his name to Journey Hospice, 145A West Main Street, New Iberia, LA 70560