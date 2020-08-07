Antoine Brousssard Sr.

LOREAUVILLE — A graveside service will be held for Mr. Antoine “Boo-Boo” Broussard Sr., 78, at noon on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at All Saints Cemetery in Loreauville, with Rev. Mark Lewis officiating.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at Fletcher Funeral Home in New Iberia at 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
He will await the resurrection at All Saints Cemetery in Loreauville.
Due to the CDC/local regulations, attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing at the funeral home and cemetery.
A resident of Loreauville, he passed at noon Saturday, July 25, 2020, at his residence.
“Boo Boo,” as he was known to many, was a parishioner of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Loreauville. He was the owner of Broussard’s Trucking in Loreauville and was a member of the Loreauville Truck Club.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Shirley Boudreaux Broussard of Loreauville; three sons, Kevin Broussard (Stella) of New Iberia, Kenneth Broussard of Loreauville, and Robert Goins (Cynthia) of Arlington, Texas; three daughters, Khadijah Anna Goins (Shahid) of Lafayette, Patricia Bell of Abbeville and Donna Anthony (Harold) of Luling; two granddaughters whom he raised and loved as his own, TaRessa Griddle of New Orleans and Kersha Broussard of Zachary; two brothers, Paul Broussard Sr. (Rose) of Houston and John Broussard Sr. of Loreauville; four sisters, Cecile B. Elaire of Breaux Bridge, Ida B. Hills of Lafayette, Leola Celestine (Joseph) of Loreauville, and Sylvia B. Pradia (Chad, Sr.) of New Iberia; godchildren : Kenneth Francois, Brittney Hill, DiaMhireyeh Green, Jackie Dauterive and Denise Broussard;
16 grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Broussard and Leona Davis Broussard; one son, Antoine Alvin “Chip” Broussard; one grandson, Siphrojen Goins; one great-grandson, Raymond Shahid Bonnette Sr.; and one brother, Joseph Allen “Booga” Broussard.
Active pallbearers will be Kenneth “KJ” Broussard Jr., Kevin Broussard Sr., Jeremy Goins, Traylon Anthony, Stefan Jean-Batiste, Frankie Broussard Sr., Chad Pradia, Joseph “Bookie” Broussard Sr., Brice Hector and Reggie Jefferson.
Honorary pallbearers will be John Toby Broussard Sr., Paul Broussard Sr., Kenneth Broussard Sr., Robert Goins, Harold Anthony, Levan Griddle, Edward Hill Jr., Brittney Hill, John O. Broussard Jr., Raymond Bonnett Jr., Paul V. Broussard, Shahid Rashad, Joseph Celestine, Gerald Faulk and Billy Hector.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.