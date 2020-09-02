A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church in New Iberia, for Anthony “Tony” Mouton, 65, who passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.
Entombment will follow in the church mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends was held Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A rosary was prayed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Visitation will continue on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
A resident of Coteau, Mr. Mouton was born on February 12, 1955, to the late James and Marie Hollier Mouton and worked as a machinist in the oilfield. He proudly served our country in the United States Army Louisiana National Guard, and was an active member of the Choir for Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church for more than 30 years, with his final position as the director.
“Tony” enjoyed giving his time and talent in his music ministry and playing the guitar, singing, and visiting with family, friends, and entertaining his grandkids who affectionately called him “Poppie.” He also enjoyed horseback riding, horse shoeing, watching westerns, his wife’s cooking, napping with his pup Demi, and coaching baseball for kids.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy “Skeeter” Mouton of Youngsville; sons Josh Mouton of Coteau and Jake (Lacey) Mouton of Church Point; daughters Sarah (Calvin) Serrette of Broussard and Emmy (Peter) Thibodeaux of Breaux Bridge; brother Jimmie Mouton of Carencro; sister Donna (Butch) Decou of Carencro; grandchildren Amelie Serrette, Isabelle Serrette, Rylie Mouton, Laikyn Mouton, Pierre Thibodeaux, and baby Serrette, due to arrive in January; brothers-in-law Gerald (Pye) Menard of New Iberia, Terrell (Tootsie) Breland of New Iberia, and Norbert (Judy) Broussard Jr. of Youngsville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife’s parents, Norbert Broussard Sr. and Audrey Boudreaux Broussard.
Pallbearers will be Josh Mouton, Jake Mouton, Calvin Serrette, Peter Thibodewaux, Andrew Mouton and Butch Decou.
Honorary pallbearers include Jimmie Mouton, Gerald Menard, Norbert Broussard Jr., Terrell Breland, and anyone that he called a friend.
A special thanks to his caretakers and special friends Anelia “Tata” Mire, Linda Poe, his children, Nurse Ron, Social Worker McKenzie, Chaplain Paul and all of the staff of NSI Hospice Care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic High School, 1301 DeLaSalle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.
