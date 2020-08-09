A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Pellerin Funeral
Home in New Iberia, for Anthony Ray LeBlanc Jr., 23, who died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.
Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery in Jeanerette.
A gathering of family and friends will be Monday from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home.
Visitation will continue Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace, New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.
