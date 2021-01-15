Anthony P. Pickney Sr.

A home-going celebration of life will be held for Mr. Anthony Paul Pickney Sr., 51, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Kenward Alexander, celebrant officiating. He will await the resurrection in Our Lady of the Rosary Cemetery in Jeanerette.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
In compliance to the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees at the funeral home and cemetery.
The late Anthony Pickney was born on July 29, 1969, in Lafayette to William Charles Pickney Sr. and Audrey Mae Rideaux Pickney. A resident of New Iberia, he departed his earthly home at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 8, 2021, at his residence.
He was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church Cemetery.
Anthony is survived by one son, Anthony Paul Pickney Jr. of Baton Rouge; five daughters, Rene Pickney of Baton Rouge, Zavier Pickney of Houma, Toni Pickney of New Iberia, Elizabeth Pickney of Baton Rouge and Latoya Clifford of New Iberia; his siblings Carla Ezell and her husband, John, of El Paso, Texas, Amy “Faye” Durley and her husband, Kenny, and William “Charles” Pickney and his wife, Sharon; thirteen grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Charles Pickney Sr. and Audrey Mae Rideaux Pickney; one sister Connie Pickney Thomas; and a very special friend Leslie Diggs.
Active pallbearers will be William Joe, Joshua Pickney, Henry Thomas Jr., Kenneth Durley Jr., Tyson Crofton Sr. and Merlin Littles.
Honorary pallbearers will be Anthony Pickney Jr., William Charles Pickney Jr., Debric Broussard, Dequarius Francis, Derek Ezell, Eric Ezell and Troy Joseph.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.